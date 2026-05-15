Eric Young Wins Battle Royal To Earn Shot At Mike Santana's TNA World Championship

The identity of TNA World Champion Mike Santana's next challenger was determined in the opening bout of "Thursday Night iMPACT."

This week's "iMPACT" kicked off with a battle royal in which the winner would earn a future shot at the TNA World Championship, currently held by Mike Santana. Amongst the crop of competitors, fans saw Elijah, Eric Young, The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Bear Bronson) Order 4 (Special Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, John Skyler), Home Town Man, Frankie Kazarian, and many others.

Former ECW World Tag Team Champion Mustafa Saed emerged as a surprise entrant, equipped with a trash chain and fistful of chain. Saed immediately faced off with Special Agent Zero, with the two trading jabs until the TNA regular eliminated the ECW alum for the first elimination. The field quickly dwindled as Dutch and Zero were simultaneously dumped to the outside afterward. BDE and Mr. Elegance met the floor as well in the seconds following.

Eventually, Edwards, Bronson, Elijah and Young stood as the final four. Seemingly still heated about his recent loss to Elijah, Kazarian tried to eliminate the musical star by his hair. Instead, Elijah tossed a charging Bronson and Edwards over the top rope and to the floor. With just Elijah and Young left, the action then moved to the apron. Chops were traded and a low blow was taken, causing Elijah to fall off and Young to celebrate his win.

As of this writing, the date and location for Santana's world title defense against Young has yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, Young has promised to "cleanse" TNA of Santana whenever they do meet.