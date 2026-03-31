Injury Report On TNA's Steve Maclin After Sacrifice Main Event Was Called Off

Reigning TNA World Champion Mike Santana put the title on the line during the promotion's recent Sacrifice pay-per-view in a heated match against former TNA World Champion and inaugural TNA International Champion, Steve Maclin. Unfortunately, the match ended in a no-contest, stunning both fans at home and in attendance.

Since then, per a report from "The Takedown on SI," it's been revealed that the Sacrifice main event was not originally meant to end due to stoppage. The report notes that a kick to the jaw sent Maclin toward the ropes and onto the mat, after which officials checked on him and Eddie Edwards was sent to cause a distraction.

The report claims Maclin was evaluated for a concussion and sent to the hospital, where he was tested and ultimately released with a clean slate and sent back to his hotel. At the time of writing, it's still unclear whether TNA will revisit the championship match, but at this stage, Edwards has already been announced as Santana's next opponent at TNA Rebellion.

Maclin is in an interesting space when it comes to TNA, considering reports that he's only signed to a short deal with the promotion. While his next move is unknown, Maclin seems to be in good spirits following the incident, taking to X to post the following defiant message: "Thanks everyone for the calls, texts, and tweets. You can't F**king kill me. I'M BULLETPROOF."