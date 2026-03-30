TNA Announces Mike Santana World Title Defense For Rebellion

All systems go for Eddie Edwards, as he'll receive his contractual TNA World Championship title match against the two-time champion, Mike Santana, at Rebellion on Saturday, April 11, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

BREAKING: @TheEddieEdwards will invoke his Feast or Fired World Title shot briefcase to challenge @Santana_Proud for the TNA World Title at #TNARebellion on April 11 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from Cleveland, Ohio! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/WKEkofxecd pic.twitter.com/MdoJfmOKIK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 30, 2026

Edwards' opportunity for this upcoming title fight emerged after he won one of the Feast or Fired briefcases on the January 29 episode of "TNA iMPACT." The System's new leader is trying to bounce back towards the winning column after taking a loss to his former cohort in the group, Moose, at Sacrifice this past Friday. Moose won the match via a disqualification. Should Edwards emerge victorious at Rebellion, it'll be the third time in his career that he's held the World Championship.

As for Santana, "The Realest" was scheduled to defend his championship at Sacrifice against former friend turned foe, Steve Maclin; however, the match was stopped after Maclin took a countered superkick, leaving the former world champion knocked out. While officials were tending to Maclin, Edwards snuck out to the ring and initiated an impromptu brawl with Santana.

This past Saturday, TNA President Carlos Silva awarded Edwards and referee Alice Lane for their team efforts during the main event. Santana also commented on the situation by expressing his gratitude to how the company handled the situation, Lane's quick thinking, and to his challenger Maclin, who, thankfully, was not diagnosed with a concussion after that near scare.