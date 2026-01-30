TNA Impact Results 1/29 - Feast Or Fired Revealed, Francis Vs. Swann, Nemeth Vs. BDE

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "Thursday Night iMPACT!" on January 29, 2026, coming to you from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico!

After the shocking events of last week's episode where JDC and Moose were kicked out of The System and replaced by Bear Bronson and Cedric Alexander, the current version of the group will open the show.

The Feast or Fired briefcases will be revealed. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards will learn their fates tonight.

Nic Nemeth will take on BDE. Elijah goes one-on-one with Jason Hotch. TNA International Champion, Stacks will face Home Town Man.

New TNA signee, Elayna Black will be in action.

AJ Francis will face off against Rich Swann in a No Holds Barred match.