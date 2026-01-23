TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 1/22 - Moose Faces Cedric Alexander, Feast Or Fired Match Returns & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on January 22, 2026, coming to you live from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico at a start time of 9 PM ET!

With TNA Genesis now in the history books this past Saturday, JDC of The System competed in his final ever match when he came up short to his stablemate and longtime friend Eddie Edwards. JDC and Edwards' stablemate Moose also competed in a match of his own on Saturday, coming up short to Joe Hendry in a Three-Way Match that also involved Cedric Alexander. Not only will Moose will also be going one-on-one with Cedric Alexander in the opening contest of tonight's show, but The System will be revealing who they've decided to have take over JDC's spot in the group as their latest member.

TNA's signature Feast or Fired Match will be making its return tonight, although it remains to be seen who specifically will be taking part in the match. As four competitors vie to each take possession of four briefcases, three of them will receive matches for Mike Santana's TNA World Championship, Leon Slater's X-Division Championship, and The Hardys' TNA World Tag Team Championship. The fourth competitor won't be as lucky as the other three, however, as they will be fired and forced to exit TNA.

Last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" saw The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance dethrone The IInspiration's Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay as Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. Despite Sol Ruca and Zaria becoming the new Number One Contenders for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT" when they defeated Fatal Influence and WrenQCC in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match, M will have to refocus her sights tonight as she squares off with Indi Hartwell in singles competition.

Mustafa Ali of Order 4 will be going head-to-head with Jeff Hardy in what will mark Jeff's first singles match since defeating Nic Nemeth on the May 15, 2025 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT". Ali and his Order 4 stablemates Jason Hotch and John Skyler came up short to Jeff, his brother Matt Hardy, and Elijah on last Thursday's edition of the show.

Additionally, the aforementioned Santana will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning Frankie Kazarian as TNA World Champion during the main event of last Thursday's show and subsequently retaining against him in a Texas Death Match at Genesis. Elayna Black also has something on her mind to share after the newest addition to the TNA management team Daria Rae announced her as the latest Knockout last Thursday.