Former WWE NXT Star Elayna Black Officially Joins TNA

TNA Wrestling promised a number of surprises for the debut of "TNA Impact" on AMC, and one of those surprises came in the form of Elayna Black. Formerly known as Cora Jade in "WWE NXT," Black announced herself as the newest TNA Knockout, and already has her sights set on the TNA Knockouts World Championship, currently held by Lei Ying Lee. A report from Fightful Select stated that Black had put pen-to-paper on a deal with TNA shortly after her appearance on "Impact," and that was officially announced by Black and TNA as the company confirmed that Black is a member of the TNA roster.

Black confirmed the news during an interview on "Busted Open Radio," and a video was released on TNA's official website of her signing her contract alongside Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva. Dreamer and Silva were very excited to have Black be a permanent member of the TNA roster, with Black stating that she had a lot of fun appearing in the company while she was signed with WWE, and realized that TNA was where she needed to be.

Already a seven year veteran despite only being 25 years old, Black is already an established name in the wrestling business. As Cora Jade, she was routinely featured in the WWE NXT Women's Championship picture, and held the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Roxanne Perez in 2022. She also challenged for the TNA Knockouts World Championship while signed with WWE, but came up short when she crossed paths with Masha Slamovich in March 2025.

Her time with WWE came to an end in June 2025 after she was released from her contract, and after a brief return to the independent scene, Black announced that she would be taking a break from wrestling to focus on her mental health. Shortly after her WWE release, Black revealed that she had ectopic pregnancy during her time in WWE which almost killed her, which severely affected her mental health upon returning to WWE. She also missed a significant amount of time due to a serious knee injury which took nine months to heal, but now that she is back in TNA, Elayna Black is ready to take the world by storm.