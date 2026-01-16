Daria Rae (FKA Sonya Deville) Debuts In TNA, Introduces WWE NXT Alum Elayna Black

Daria Rae, formerly WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, made her debut during the AMC premiere of "TNA IMPACT" before announcing fellow alum, Elayna Black, had signed with the company.

Director of Authority Santino Marella opened up the segment following a package showing Arianna Grace's turn on her father in favor of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo; he said that there would be new eyes on the product with the new network, and along with that new expectations and targets to hit. And with that in mind, he announced that they had brought someone in to aid with management to that effect, introducing Daria Rae, who then made her entrance.

She started her promo mentioning that she had been keeping an eye on TNA for some time before echoing much of what Marella had said. But before long her attitude changed as she berated Marella as a joke, mentioning that even her daughter didn't want anything to do with him, and telling him that TNA did not need him. She continued to tell him to stay out of her way before announcing that she had made her first official decision in signing someone to the Knockouts division.

That prompted Elayna Black, formerly "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade, to make her entrance and thus her TNA debut. Rae departed WWE after 10 years at the end of her contract in February last year, while Black was later released by WWE after four years in May. The former has not worked in professional wrestling until now, announcing her retirement from the sport in July, while the latter had worked on the independent circuit before announcing she was stepping away from wrestling in July.