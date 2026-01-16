TNA iMPACT Results 1/15 - Two Championships On The Line, Order 4 Faces The Hardys & Elijah
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on January 15, 2026, coming to you live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas!
Frankie Kazarian will be putting the TNA World Championship on the line as he defends against former titleholder Mike Santana. As tensions between the two men have been mounting over the course of the past few weeks, Kazarian dethroned Santana as TNA World Champion on the November 13 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" by cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet that was co-won with Nic Nemeth at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12.
Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee of The IInspiration will be putting the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard at Final Resolution on December 5 as they defend against The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance. McKay and Lee previously dethroned M and Heather as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions on the October 2 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT".
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be joining forces with Elijah to go head-to-head with Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler of Order 4 in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Not only will this mark Elijah's first match since himself and "NXT" stars Yoshiki Inamura, and Josh Briggs emerged victorious against "NXT" star Trick Williams, Dezmond Xavier, and AJ Francis on the June 17 episode of "WWE NXT", but Ali, Hotch, and Skyler hold a win over The Hardys and Cedric Alexander in a Six Man Tag Team Match from TNA Turning Point on November 14.
Additionally, TNA legend and current WWE star AJ Styles is set to make an appearance on tonight's show during the AMC debut of "Thursday Night iMPACT".
We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as AJ Styles makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From AJ Styles
Styles welcomes fans to the house that he built, then says TNA is bigger than ever on AMC. He tells the live crowd to keep their energy up, then says the fans are the TNA nation and leads them in a TNA chant.
Elijah and The Hardys then make their way to the ring. Order 4 follows.
Order 4 (w/ Tasha Steelz and Special Agent 0) vs. The Hardys and Elijah
The bell rings and all six men waste no time brawling with one another. Elijah stands on top of Jason Hotch and John Skyler's spine to deliver a superplex to Mustafa Ali off the top rope. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy clothesline Order 4 out of the ring.
Back from the break, Ali tags in and knocks The Hardys off the apron with Hotch. Elijah catches Hotch with a boot, then sends Ali crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first. Steelz hops up on the apron and into the ring, but Jeff sends Ali crashing into her. Matt then delivers a Twist of Fate to Ali and Steelz, and Jeff flies off the top rope to take out Ali.
Elijah delivers a kick to Skyler's chest and rocks Hotch with a knee. Matt catches Hotch with a Twist of Fate, and Jeff follows it up with a Swanton Bomb to Hotch for the win.
Winners: The Hardys and Elijah
After the match, Special Agent 0 levels Elijah and runs over The Hardys with a double clothesline. Vincent and Dutch run down to the ring, forcing Special Agent 0 to back down. Vincent and Dutch check on Matt and Jeff...but Dutch lands a Sidewalk Slam on Jeff and Vincent clocks him with a right hand. He grabs a chain attached to the ring post and a lock, then locks Jeff's earlobe to the chain.
Dutch dumps on Matt, and Vincent flies off the top rope to deliver a Swanton Bomb to Matt. Vincent grabs a microphone and says this will hurt him more than The Hardys before stating that The Righteous will dethrone The Hardys as TNA World Tag Team Champions.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac