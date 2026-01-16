TNA iMPACT Results 1/15 - Two Championships On The Line, Order 4 Faces The Hardys & Elijah

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on January 15, 2026, coming to you live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas!

Frankie Kazarian will be putting the TNA World Championship on the line as he defends against former titleholder Mike Santana. As tensions between the two men have been mounting over the course of the past few weeks, Kazarian dethroned Santana as TNA World Champion on the November 13 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" by cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet that was co-won with Nic Nemeth at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee of The IInspiration will be putting the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard at Final Resolution on December 5 as they defend against The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance. McKay and Lee previously dethroned M and Heather as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions on the October 2 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT".

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be joining forces with Elijah to go head-to-head with Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler of Order 4 in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Not only will this mark Elijah's first match since himself and "NXT" stars Yoshiki Inamura, and Josh Briggs emerged victorious against "NXT" star Trick Williams, Dezmond Xavier, and AJ Francis on the June 17 episode of "WWE NXT", but Ali, Hotch, and Skyler hold a win over The Hardys and Cedric Alexander in a Six Man Tag Team Match from TNA Turning Point on November 14.

Additionally, TNA legend and current WWE star AJ Styles is set to make an appearance on tonight's show during the AMC debut of "Thursday Night iMPACT".

We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as AJ Styles makes his way to the ring.