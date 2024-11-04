WWE NXT Star Cora Jade Discusses Toughest Part Of Her Injury Return

Cora Jade has returned to "WWE NXT" after a lengthy absence due to an ACL injury. She helped NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez fight off the likes of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, establishing an alliance between the pair. While speaking to "The Masked Man Show," Jade said that the mental aspect of regaining her confidence was trickier than the actual physical recovery, but she simply needed to keep the injury in perspective.

Advertisement

"The injury was a setback but it wasn't career-ending," Jade said. The "NXT" star had to remind herself there was nothing the injury took from her other than time, as all her faculties were in ship-shape post-recovery. "Injuries happen but we're moving on now."

Jade returned on October 1 in Chicago, IL, helping Perez retain her title against Giulia on the CW premiere of "NXT." Giulia enlisted the help of Vaquer to even the odds and the four women faced off in a tag team match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024. Giulia and Vaquer were victorious that night in Hershey, PA.

Jade felt the injury represented something of a "rock bottom" for her, as the star needed to re-orient her sense of identity outside the ring while she rested up and healed. Jade feels that it is currently a great time to be a women's wrestler, especially in "NXT," and the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion wants to make as big of an impact post-recovery as possible, as she's worried she could be left behind or forgotten about as the roster of talented women's wrestlers swells.

Advertisement