Cora Jade Makes Bold Claim About WWE NXT's Women's Division

For nearly nine months, Cora Jade remained on the sidelines as she recovered from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. While her injuries initially brought her to what she described as "rock bottom," Jade later found an upward light, specifically in the "WWE NXT" women's division. While speaking with "The Takedown on SI," Jade explained how the success of her cohorts inspired her throughout her recovery. In doing so, Jade also made a bold claim about the current state of the "NXT" women's roster.

"Obviously, selfishly, you can only sit back, look, and be like, 'Damn, I feel like I'm getting forgotten about or passed over and the division is kind of moving on without me.' But then at the same time, you can look at that also as motivation," Jade said. "The women's division is the best it's ever been. We've never had so many talented women; we've never had so much time for women on a show in the segments, in the matches.

"It's literally the best time to be a woman's wrestler, so yes, it was defeating a little bit to have to sit back and not be a part of it, but at the same time, it was motivating to realize that I'm coming back to literally the best women's division in the entire world in any company. I'm very happy to be here."

Since returning to "WWE NXT" on October 1, Jade has aligned herself with her former friend NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. So far, Jade and Perez have lost to the duo of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. Next week, though, they have an opportunity to redeem themselves when they compete in a stacked ten-woman tag match also involving Giulia and Vaquer.

