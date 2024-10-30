Former TNA Champion Returns To WWE NXT, 10-Woman Tag Set For Philly Show

Chef (Shawn) Michaels has cooked up another match special for next week's "WWE NXT" episode emanating from the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to a hardcore match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker, the "NXT" women's division will be represented across a newly announced 10-woman tag bout, which also includes former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

The competitors in this upcoming contest emerged in the wake of Zaria's dominant "NXT" debut victory over Brinley Reece. Instead of celebrating her win, Zaria found herself surrounded by the vengeful trio of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx), Cora Jade, and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, the latter of whom wanted to specially introduce Zaria to the women's division. Foreseeing a five-on-one attack, former NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan joined Zaria in the ring to better the odds. Moments later, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer followed suit. Finally, in a surprise development, Jordynne Grace did as well.

As both armies stood face-to-face, a brawl soon ensued, with the lineup of Grace, Zaria, Jordan, Giulia, and Vaquer clearing the ring of all their adversaries. Unfortunately for Perez, she was simultaneously used as a human weapon to take out her respective allies on the outside. Shortly after, "NXT" confirmed that the women will meet again next week for a cross-promotional tag match.

For Grace, this will mark her first "NXT" showing since September 10, when her Knockouts Championship defense against Sol Ruca ended in a no contest. Grace has since lost that same title to "The Russian Dynamite" Masha Slamovich.

Ahead of tonight's "NXT" episode, reports indicated that WWE made a pitch for WWE Hall of Famer Lita to be a part of an eight or ten-women tag match at next week's show from the old ECW arena. As of now, there is no word on if Lita accepted the pitch, but if she did, it appears that this may be the match she is involved in.