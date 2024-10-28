WWE's Ava Raine Confirms Former ECW Talent As Guest Referee For NXT 2300 Arena Show

"WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" are set to air head-to-head again next week, with "NXT" moving to Wednesday because of the United States presidential election. While "Dynamite" will take place in Manchester, New Hampshire, "NXT" will air live from the home of ECW — 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

In honor of the arena's connection to ECW, next week's show will have at least one guest appearance from the hardcore promotion. "NXT" GM Ava Raine announced during yesterday's Halloween Havoc PLE that Dawn Marie will serve as a special guest referee for next week's hardcore match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker.

After several years as a valet on the independent scene, Marie began her ECW run in 1998 by managing Lance Storm. Marie wrestled less than 10 matches for the promotion but nonetheless became a mainstay of the company as an onscreen character, staying with ECW until the bitter end.

Advertisement

It wasn't long after ECW went bankrupt that Marie debuted in WWE, starting off in the company as Vince McMahon's onscreen assistant and beginning a feud against Torrie Wilson. The rivalry saw Marie become engaged to Torrie's dad, Al Wilson — until the older man died of a heart attack in the storyline. Though she didn't stay in WWE for an extended period, it was fitting that her last appearance came during ECW One Night Stand, when she managed Storm in his match against Chris Jericho.

Looking ahead to next week's match, Vice and Parker have been feuding for over a month, though the two have yet to lock up in a singles match. They did partner up for a tag team bout against Fatal Influence on "NXT" earlier this month, but the duo came up short, worsening the tension between the two.