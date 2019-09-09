WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson talked with Ring the Belle about working with her dad, Al Wilson, in her feud against Dawn Marie, and also her WWE Hall of Fame induction.

In 2019, Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and remembered she cried when WWE first notified her of the achievement.

"I cried. I was in Sedona Arizona on a spiritual retreat," Wilson said. "I was in my hotel room and I got a call from them, and they told me they are gonna induct me. I remember trying not to cry. The thought of being in the Hall of Fame never even occurred to me and it wasn't even something I aspire to. I didn't know how awesome it would be until they asked me to be in it. All of a sudden I was like, 'Wow, I'm so honored.' I never thought it would be this amazing."

Back in 2002, Torrie had a chance to work with her father, Al Wilson, on WWE TV when she began feuding with Dawn Marie. In the story, Marie began a relationship with her dad, eventually marrying him. Al would later have a heart attack due to a "strenuous" honeymoon. Torrie defeated Marie at the Royal Rumble (2003) in a match that was billed as "Stepmother vs. Stepdaughter."

While working for WWE, Al Wilson apparently asked Vince McMahon for a ride in his limo from the venue to his hotel.

"Think about you with your dad. Sorry, dad! Thankfully he was only there on the days of TV," Wilson said. "I didn't really travel with him that much, but it was terrifying because he didn't understand the politics backstage. One time he asked Vince McMahon if he can get a ride in his limo to the building from the hotel. Yes, he did ask him. He got a ride. So I was always constantly worried, 'Is dad gonna embarrass me tonight?' On a side note, it was just so fun to have that experience with him and to give him that experience."

Wilson also noted her matches with Marie were fun because she felt like Marie actually didn't like her.

"It was fun to wrestle her because we had this weird thing," Wilson recalled. "I don't think she really liked me. It was almost like some of our fights were real!"

