TNA Open Challenge Ruined By Former Knockouts Champion And NXT Star

Jordynne Grace's TNA Knockouts Championship match was answered by Sol Ruca during Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," but it was Wendy Choo and TNA's Rosemary who made an impact and caused a disqualification when they interfered. The match was set to be Grace's 15th championship defense overall, according to commentary, and her first time defending the belt on "NXT." Choo and Rosemary had formed an alliance over recent weeks, with Rosemary interfering and taking on challengers, including Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan, at the behest of Choo. Before the open challenge, a video vignette about their friendship and alliance aired, ultimately saying things would be made more clear soon.

Ruca and Grace had a competitive match to start things off, with Ruca hitting a moonsault on the outside to Grace before getting her back into the ring and hitting a splash off the top rope. Both women were still battling after a commercial break, and Ruca hit Grace with two springboards off opposite ends of the ropes. Ruca went to hit a crossbody from the top and was caught by Grace, but Ruca countered with a DDT.

The challenger went to the top rope once again, but Grace shook the rope to knock her down. Grace got Ruca on her shoulders and hit the SOS, but the lights in the Performance Center went off. When they cam back on, Grace was staring down Rosemary in the middle of the ring and Choo came up from behind Grace to lock her in a sleeper hold, causing Grace to pass out and the match be ruled a No Contest.

