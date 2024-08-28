Kelani Jordan Bests Former TNA Knockouts Champ On WWE NXT

The WWE and TNA Wrestling collaboration continued this week with former TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary crossing the line on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." Rosemary's arrival to "NXT" came on the heels of a brief promo laid out by NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan.

On September 1, Jordan will defend the NXT Women's North American Championship against the nightmarish Wendy Choo at "NXT" No Mercy. Before the two clash over the title there, Choo promised to deliver a surprise opponent to Jordan on this week's episode of "NXT." That opponent, of course, turned out to be "The Demon Assassin," Rosemary.

Jordan and Rosemary battled back and forth in this non-title match, with Jordan landing a flatliner and a dropkick to the TNA talent. In response, Rosemary nailed her with a spear and a headbutt. In the end, it was Jordan who emerged victorious after executing a split legged moonsault.

Post-match, the sounds of Choo's laugh echoed throughout the WWE Performance Center as the lights dimmed around the ring and her face appeared on the nearby LED screens. With Jordan distracted by the commotion, Choo blindsided her from behind and locked her into a sleeper hold. As Jordan subsequently faded, Rosemary slid the NXT Women's North American Championship toward Choo, who proudly held it over the incapacitated Jordan.

Rosemary's debut in "NXT" marks the latest installment of cross-promotional appearances between WWE and TNA Wrestling. Her TNA colleagues Zachary Wentz and Joe Hendry were also featured on "NXT" this week.