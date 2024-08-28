Video: TNA's Rosemary Explains Surprise Appearance On WWE NXT

The TNA/NXT partnership continued on last night's episode of "NXT," this time featuring the debut of Rosemary. The former TNA Knockouts Champion and four time Knockouts Tag Team Champion appeared at the behest of Wendy Choo, facing off against Choo's rival, NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan, who ultimately disposed of Rosemary in less than five minutes.

In a social media exclusive promo, cameras caught up with Rosemary after the loss, and the TNA star wasn't exactly bothered by the defeat. She revealed that "darling Wendy" had sent out a call, and that "when your kinsman calls to help, you come to help."

"Even if you don't see eye to eye, even if you rule separate realms, demons help demons," Rosemary declared.

One thing Rosemary did take issue with was the idea that, because Jordan had beaten her so decisively, things hadn't gone the way the former Knockouts Champion wanted. Instead, Rosemary stated things had gone exactly as planned, as she believed she successfully got in Jordan's head. She also pointed out that Jordan wasn't standing when the night was over, and that she was instead "on her back, clutched in Wendy's grasp, just like the future is clutched in ours," suggesting that this wasn't the last time "NXT" fans would see Rosemary.

As for when Rosemary could be popping up next, it might be as soon as NXT No Mercy, which is set to take place this Sunday in Denver, Colorado. Though Rosemary isn't currently scheduled for the show, her demon ally Choo is, as she'll look to take the Women's North American Championship off Jordan's hands.