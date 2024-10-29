WWE Reportedly Pitched Hall Of Famer To Wrestle On NXT Show At ECW Arena

With "WWE NXT" only a week away from their show at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the WWE's third brand has hinting there could be a bit of an ECW presence at the show. The most overt has been the arrival of Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, who appeared at NXT Halloween Havoc, aligning himself with Trick Williams against Ridge Holland and Ethan Page. Then earlier this week, "NXT" GM Ava Marie confirmed that former ECW valet Dawn Marie was scheduled to appear as well.

Advertisement

As it turns out, those two may not be the only ones involved. Fightful Select reports that a pitch was made a few weeks back for WWE Hall of Famer Lita to be a part of the show, as part of a planned eight to ten women tag team match. It's not clear whether or not Lita accepted or declined the pitch, and thus far, no multi-woman tag match has been announced for the tapings.

While most fans associate Lita for her WWE tenure, the former Women's Champion was also part of the ECW roster, debuting in April 1999 under the name Miss Congeniality. Portraying Danny Doring's girlfriend, Lita soon changed her name to Angelica, a name she had used on the independent circuit, and remained with the promotion till October.

Advertisement

Should Lita take part on next week's "NXT" tapings, it would be her first match for WWE since WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Becky Lynch, who she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with at the time, and Trish Startus. She was subsequently written off after a backstage attack by Stratus, beginning a feud between Stratus and Lynch. Lita was spotted at the ECW Arena last week, though her appearance there was said to be unrelated to WWE's pitch.