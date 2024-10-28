WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Ends In Chaos After Trick Williams Retains NXT Title

Trick Williams successfully defended his NXT Championship in a Devil's Playground Match against Ethan Page at Halloween Havoc, but was taken out by Ridge Holland, and defended by WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, after emerging from the match victorious. Page jumped Williams as the bell rang to start off the match and the pair battled back and forth. Page grabbed a Jack-O-Lantern from the announce desk and attempted to hit Williams with it, but Williams intercepted the pumpkin and put it on Page's head, to kick it right off. Page got a chair around Williams' neck and bashed him off the ring post, then hit a DDT on a chair on the outside. He hit a sidewalk slam to Williams through a chair in the ring, and continued to focus on the champion's back.

Williams avoided an Ego's Edge and hit a Trick Shot, but Page rolled out of the ring after the referee and men seemingly forgot there we no rope breaks in the match. Page emptied out a bag of nuts and bolts into the ring and Williams hit a jumping neck breaker to take down Page on the bolts. Back on the outside, Page hit the Ego's Edge from the ring steps to Williams through the announce desk. Medical staff checked on the champion, but he was adamant he was good to go.

Back in the ring once again, Williams and Page traded low blows while blocking shots from each other with the ring steps. Williams finally hit Page with the steps and followed up with a Trick Shot for the victory. After the match, Holland and Page teamed up to beat up Williams, before Bubba Ray came into the ring to back up Williams, after Holland had been in the Hall of Famer's face earlier in the evening.

