WWE NXT Star Confronts Extreme Legend Bully Ray Ahead Of Upcoming Show At Old ECW Arena

After winning an Ambulance Match against Andre Chase earlier in the night at Halloween Havoc, seemingly putting his storyline with Chase U in the rear view mirror, it makes sense to wonder what might be next for Ridge Holland. And following a couple of spicy interactions with WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) throughout the night, especially with "NXT" headed to the former ECW Arena a little over a week from now, it wouldn't be at all unreasonable to envision a showdown between the two right around the corner.

Holland first appeared during the Halloween Havoc preshow, interrupting Dudley and "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca, leaving the two annoyed to say the least. He then return prior to the main event, at which point, Dudley had enough, telling Holland, "That's twice. You did it in the preshow and I let it slide. Now you do it on the PLE. I'm telling you right now, don't let it happen again." Holland had no words in response, but stared Dudley down before leaving the set.

Dudley (as Bully Ray), who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with D-Von as part of The Dudley Boyz in 2018, has remained active, appearing as a special guest referee at WrestleMania 40 when Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits defeated The Final Testament, as well as competing in several different promotions, most recently in a pair of matches for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling earlier this month. With at least some semblance of an ECW presence reasonably expected at the 2300 Arena next week, perhaps that competition for Dudley extends to an active in-ring presence in WWE for the first time since 2016, as he looks to squash the beef with Holland.

