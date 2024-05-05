Bully Ray Details How WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance Came About

No stranger to WWE WrestleMania moments, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) added another to his collection as the surprise special guest referee for the Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and The Final Testament at WrestleMania 40. Speaking to Eric Bischoff on "Wise Choices", Bully detailed how the shocking appearance came about.

"It basically was as last minute as just about The Undertaker was," Bully said. "It was just a couple of days beforehand where I got a call and they said, 'Hey we have an idea. What do you think?'"

Bully noted the decision was a no-brainer, especially with the event taking place in Philadelphia, where he honed his craft at the infamous ECW arena.

"This was the most fun I've ever had at WrestleMania," he said. "Me and D-Von always put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We expected a certain level of performance from ourselves plus our opponents. This time, this was so last minute and so carefree, to just go out there as a referee ... If that is the last time I ever get to walk down the ramp at WrestleMania, I'm good with that, 'cause I got to do it in Philadelphia."

The WWE Hall of Famer would compare his WrestleMania 40 appearance to the night he was a surprise entrant at the 2015 Royal Rumble.

"When I walked out there in that arena, that wall of sound. Now, that's compressed sound. 72,000 people, you feel it, but the sound goes up," he said. "In the arena, the sound comes right at you ... When that wall of sound hit me from the pop, I blacked out. I don't even remember what happened."



