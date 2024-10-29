WWE's Cora Jade Discusses Hitting 'Rock Bottom' During Injury Recovery

Injuries are an inevitable part of being a pro wrestler, but that doesn't make the recovery process any easier to go through. WWE star Cora Jade is one performer who has spent a considerable amount of time on the shelf over the last two years, and speaking to Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," Jade explained how her latest injury, suffered in January, brought her to her lowest of lows.

Advertisement

"At that point, it was almost like I was at rock bottom, so [I] can only go up," Jade said. "I had no choice in the matter, and ... I was kind of just looking at it like everything happens for a reason. I haven't had a break since I was 16 years old, and I just [needed] to take the time to get better."

Jade's injury consisted of a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, but the wrestler was quick to point out that she was able to mount a return in just eight-and-a-half months. The timing was especially unlucky, though, as Jade was already coming off an extended recovery from a different injury and was set to challenge for the WWE NXT Women's Championship before she went down.

"It was the worst injury I've ever had in my life," Jade stated. "Obviously physically, but mentally — it was just awful."

Advertisement

Following the knee injury, Jade made her return during the "WWE NXT" premiere on The CW earlier this month, attacking Giulia and helping Roxanne Perez retain the NXT Women's Championship. This past Sunday, Jade stepped back into the ring at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, teaming up with Perez against Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. That match ended with Vaquer pinning Perez before the debut of Zaria, who the rest of the women down.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.