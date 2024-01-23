Photo: WWE NXT Star Cora Jade Set To Undergo Surgery Following ACL Injury

On January 12, Cora Jade seemingly suffered a knee injury during a "WWE NXT" live event match against "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph later confirmed that Jade suffered a torn ACL that will keep her sidelined for close to one year.

Earlier today, Jade provided a glimpse into her injury via a photo on Instagram, as she lay in a hospital bed ahead of her knee surgery. "They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL," Jade wrote.

Several of Jade's colleagues have since commented on Jade's post, sending her a surplus of well wishes. "Hey, you're stronger than you realize and you'll see that. You got this, beautiful... that comeback is loading," wrote former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, who is currently healing from an ACL injury of her own.

Former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Natalya echoed similar sentiments, writing "You've got this. I'm rooting for you every step of the way."

Jade returned to WWE programming at the "NXT" Deadline premium live event on December 9, attacking Valkyria from behind. Upon her resurgence, Jade continued to target various members of the "NXT" women's locker room, including Karmen Petrovic and Gigi Dolin, the latter of whom faced Jade on the January 9 episode of "NXT." Unfortunately, Jade's comeback has now been cut short as she embarks on a long recovery journey.

Following news of Jade's injury, newcomer Wren Sinclair (formerly Madi Wrenkowski) received an opportunity to take her place in last week's number one contender battle royal — a match which saw Sinclair survive until the final five competitors.