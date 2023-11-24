WWE Star Dakota Kai Provides Injury Update

Dakota Kai has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL on the May 17 edition of "WWE SmackDown." While speaking on her Twitch channel, the Damage CTRL member recently gave an update on her injury status, for which she had to undergo surgery in May.

Kai addressed a commenter who spoke about her recent television appearances with fellow Damage CTRL members. While Kai is not in Saturday's Survivor Series: WarGames match, she has been accompanying her stablemates to the ring, and she was recently involved in a brawling segment involving the faction and their upcoming opponents. Kai said the social media user was "playing detective," as they thought she was faking her injury because she was jumping in the ring.

"Bro, you want me to be in a wheelchair until I'm cleared? That's not how rehab works. I'm able to run and jump," Kai laughed. "This isn't a shocker. I'm like, 'Why would I do that? Why would I choose to sit on the sidelines? Like, no one wants that. No one wishes that on anyone. But I'm able to... like, I can run. I can jump."

Kai said on her Twitch stream that she wished she was only faking her injury for a storyline. She said she's sadly not and can do "everything," but is still not medically cleared by WWE. She said a little bump in the ring isn't the same as her doing a 20-minute match. Kai expressed her displeasure for having to be on the sidelines.

"It's not like my leg is amputated. But rehab is just one of those things where... in all sports, no one is getting back in to play like before six, seven months," she said of her injury. "Certain places have things that they have to abide by, like certain medical teams. For us, it's like usually it's like eight to nine, slash 12 months, depending."

