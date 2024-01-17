Former AEW & NWA Performer Madi Wrenkowski Debuts On WWE NXT Under New Name

Former independent talent Madi Wrenkowski, who wrestled numerous matches on "AEW Dark" and "NWA Powerrr" — as well as one episode of "AEW Rampage — from 2020 to 2023 has officially debuted on "WWE NXT," and she has a new ring name: Wren Sinclair. While her WWE television debut technically came last week during a backstage segment, Sinclair made her in-ring during the 20-woman No. 1 contender's match on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," replacing Cora Jade, who sustained an injury during a recent house show match with "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Sinclair was the final woman to be eliminated from the battle royal (at the hands of Kiana James) before it turned into a fatal four-way.

In addition to appearing on "AEW Dark" before its end — where she wrestled current and former champions like Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Athena — Sinclair is a former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the titles alongside Missa Kate as M95 in February 2023. Prior to signing with WWE, Sinclair was also active on the Texas independent wrestling scene, making appearances with Mission Pro Wrestling, River City Wrestling, and Texas Style wrestling, among others. Sinclair was rumored to have signed with WWE in November when she reportedly began training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida following a WWE tryout in September.