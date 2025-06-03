Former WWE Star Cora Jade Reveals She Nearly Died Due To Ectopic Pregnancy In 2023
Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade is now a free agent following her release from the company in May 2025, returning to her former ring name of Elayna Black for her upcoming appearances on the independent scene. However, she has recently revealed that she's actually lucky to still be alive given what happened to her back in 2023. During a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Jade explained the reason that she was absent from "NXT" TV during the lead up to the 2023 Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event was due to an ectopic pregnancy.
"In January of 2023, it was like very late January, I was supposed to wrestle Lyra Valkyria on TV on [WWE NXT], and long story short...I ended up in emergency surgery in the hospital the night before, literally almost dying and bleeding out because I had an ectopic pregnancy that had failed and it exploded and made me internally bleed." An ectopic pregnancy is where a fertilized egg implants and begins to grow outside of a woman's uterus, most commonly in a fallopian tube which in Jade's case led to a rupture.
The former WWE Superstar's case was so severe that she ended up having her left fallopian tube removed during the surgery. Jade thanked her lucky stars that she actually went to the hospital as she originally just wanted to get through her match with Valkyria, but due to how much Jade was bleeding, she knew she had to go to the hospital. Jade was originally told that it would be an 11 hour wait in the emergency room, but after explaining her situation, she was immediately rushed into surgery. After all was said and done, Jade admitted that the thing that upset her out the most at the time was missing Stand and Deliver.
The Aftermath Was Even Worse For Cora Jade
Once she made a full recovery, Cora Jade returned to action one week after the 2023 Stand and Deliver event at a "WWE NXT" live event against Lea Mitchell, but something still wasn't sitting right in the weeks and months after her return.
"After I came back, like those few months, I was just the most mentally depressed I have ever been in my entire life," Jade said. "I remember calling one of the WWE doctors and being like 'I need to go somewhere, I'm not okay right now, like this is not okay.' I don't know what it was because nothing was really wrong but...I learned later, it's like you deal with, even from that, postpartum depression, and just stuff like dealing with that is so intense. I was like 22-years old, 23-years old, it was insane, like the craziest thing I'd ever experienced."
Jade went on to explain that because of the aftermath of her ectopic pregnancy and the emergency surgery, she had mentally checked out, and while she was still appearing on TV and there was nothing wrong with her character or in-ring work, she didn't fully realize how much of a toll such a major life event would have on her until much later down the line.
The former WWE Superstar rounded off by revealing that once she got herself into a good place mentally, she suffered a serious knee injury (on her birthday no less), went through a bad breakup, and right before she was meant to return from injury, her dog had passed away. Fortunately, Jade sounded excited for what is in store for her in the near future, and is ready to show the world what Elayna Black is truly made of.
Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.