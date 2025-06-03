Former WWE Star Cora Jade Reveals She Nearly Died Due To Ectopic Pregnancy In 2023

Once she made a full recovery, Cora Jade returned to action one week after the 2023 Stand and Deliver event at a "WWE NXT" live event against Lea Mitchell, but something still wasn't sitting right in the weeks and months after her return.

"After I came back, like those few months, I was just the most mentally depressed I have ever been in my entire life," Jade said. "I remember calling one of the WWE doctors and being like 'I need to go somewhere, I'm not okay right now, like this is not okay.' I don't know what it was because nothing was really wrong but...I learned later, it's like you deal with, even from that, postpartum depression, and just stuff like dealing with that is so intense. I was like 22-years old, 23-years old, it was insane, like the craziest thing I'd ever experienced."

Jade went on to explain that because of the aftermath of her ectopic pregnancy and the emergency surgery, she had mentally checked out, and while she was still appearing on TV and there was nothing wrong with her character or in-ring work, she didn't fully realize how much of a toll such a major life event would have on her until much later down the line.

The former WWE Superstar rounded off by revealing that once she got herself into a good place mentally, she suffered a serious knee injury (on her birthday no less), went through a bad breakup, and right before she was meant to return from injury, her dog had passed away. Fortunately, Jade sounded excited for what is in store for her in the near future, and is ready to show the world what Elayna Black is truly made of.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.