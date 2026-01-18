Backstage Update On TNA Contract Of Former WWE Star Elayna Black (Fka Cora Jade)

Amidst TNA's "Thursday Night iMPACT" debut on AMC, Elayna Black emerged as the newest member of the TNA Knockouts' division. Looking ahead, she's now expected to be a regular fixture in the company.

According to Fightful Select, Black specifically inked a one-year contract with TNA that will see her compete as a full-time roster member through 2026.

Following her appearance on "iMPACT," Black resurfaced at Saturday night's TNA Genesis pay-per-view, where Lei Ying Lee successfully defended the TNA Knockouts Championship against "WWE NXT" star Zaria. Afterward, Black stood on the entrance stage and pointed to Lee, mouthing that the title currently sitting around Lee's waist would soon be hers. As of this writing, TNA has yet to make a title match between Black and Lee official.

In May 2025, Black found herself caught in a wave of WWE releases that also included the likes of Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Gigi Dolin, and Braun Strowman. The following month, Black (formerly known as Cora Jade in "NXT) returned to the independent wrestling scene for matches in Black Label Pro, GCW, Absolute Intense Wrestling, and the Arizona Wrestling Federation, the latter in which she even captured the AWF Women's Championship.

Black's return to the indies would be short-lived at the time, though, as, in July, she announced an immediate hiatus in order to prioritize her mental health. She last wrestled at Prestige's Combat Clash event on July 13 in a losing effort to former TNA Knockouts Champions The IInspiration.

Through WWE's partnership with TNA, Black has already competed under the TNA banner a handful of times, including TNA Sacrifice 2025, where she challenged then-TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich.