Former WWE Star Cora Jade Announces Time Off From Wrestling, Citing Mental Health

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, was released from WWE this past May alongside several performers during a round of talent cuts following WrestleMania 41. After her departure from the company, Black briefly competed in other promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling and Absolute Intense Wrestling, but on Monday morning the former "WWE NXT" star officially announced that she would be taking a break from performing inside the squared circle.

Black took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain that she will be looking to prioritize her mental health going forward and has decided to step away from professional wrestling for now, stating that she will be absent from the industry for the remainder of the year.

"I originally had a 10 minute long video explaining where my head's at, and maybe eventually I'll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I'll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It's no longer good for my mental health and I'll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don't step away. I'm gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you." —Brie/Elayna "Let go or be dragged."

At the time of her announcement, Black has eight years of experience in the wrestling business, as she started her career on the independent scene in 2018 and was featured in two matches on "AEW Dark" in 2020 before officially signing with WWE in 2021. Despite having been contacted by numerous promotions for bookings and interviews, Black has been open about being body shammed and bullied online following her release from WWE, which may have attributed to her decision to take time off.