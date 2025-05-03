Dakota Kai & Cora Jade Post Extended Statements On WWE Release, Promise To Return

Released WWE stars Dakota Kai and Cora Jade have issued lengthier statements regarding their departures from the company following the news of a slew of main roster and "WWE NXT" cuts on Friday. Kai initially posted an initial reaction to her release with a Grand Theft Auto GIF on X (formerly Twitter) after the news broke and Jade posted a photo of herself and fellow "NXT" release Riley Osborne and his wife, former WWE star Blair Davenport, with the caption "Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon." Both women posted to X once again on Saturday after news of further releases quieted down.

Kai posted a statement signed "King Kota" through a screenshot of the notes app. She said she was trying to get through all her messages and said she "felt like the luckiest girl in the world," and that's what mattered.

"I got to make memories, create the best friendships and travel the world. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities," Kai wrote. She said she has been ready and is far from done.

I hope you stay on this journey with me x pic.twitter.com/EE0xrgRMSA — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) May 3, 2025

Jade did the same with the notes app and explained to fans she dropped out of high school at just 15 to follow her dreams. She called it scary, but said she was thankful. Jade said she got to live out her childhood dreams and most importantly to her, meet some of the most important people in her life.

"Unfortunately, it didn't go how I envisioned and I'm disappointed by a lot of things, but I can look back with no regrets," she wrote.

See you in 29 pic.twitter.com/xwO4AGUnL9 — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 3, 2025

Jade, now going by her previous ring name of Elayna Black on X, captioned the post with "see you in 29," referencing the 30-day non-compete clause that "NXT" talent have following their release.