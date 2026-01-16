IInspiration Drop Knockouts Tag Title On TNA Impact, Reportedly Departing Company

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) did not escape TNA's AMC debut with the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

For this occasion, Lee and McKay defended their titles against The Elegance Brand's Heather and M By Elegance, with The Personal Concierge, Ash By Elegance, media personality Perez Hilton, and the newly-unveiled Mr. Elegance at ringside, actively plotting against them. Unfortunately for the Aussie pair, their hijinks proved to be too much to overcome.

In the match's closing moments, McKay and Lee drove Heather into the mat face-first. When Lee went to cover her challenger, though, Mr. Elegance hopped up onto the apron as a way to distract the referee. In response, McKay and Lee knocked him off with a pair of slaps, then dazed Heather once more with a kick and a jaw breaker. With the referee tending to Heather, Mr. Elegance managed to sneak back into the ring and prevent McKay and Lee from dropping M with an IIdolizer; as a result, McKay was launched out of the ring and M pinned Lee for the stable's second TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship win.

According to Fightul Select, Lee and McKay's title loss comes as a result of the duo imminently leaving TNA Wrestling. Lee and McKay reportedly inked a series of short-term deals following their return to TNA in 2025, but recently, they opted not to ink another one. As such, Lee and McKay are said to be finishing up with TNA after this week with interest from outside wrestling companies already brewing.