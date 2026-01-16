Mike Santana Regains TNA World Championship To Close Out Impact's AMC Premiere

Mike Santana dethroned Frankie Kazarian to become TNA World Champion for the second time in the main event of "TNA IMPACT" on AMC.

Kazarian had won the title from Santana after cashing in his Call Your Shot contract in November, winning his first World title in the promotion from the man that had dethroned Trick Williams at Bound For Glory.

Kazarian paid homage to his long-time TNA World Tag Team Championship-winning partner, Christopher Daniels, to hit Angel's Wings on his challenger for a near-fall. For his part, Santana also threw homage to Amazing Red with a Code Red.

But as time went on and Kazarian continued to be unsuccessful in pinning Santana, he grew frustrated and went to the outside for his title belt. As he got back in the ring and lined up Santana, the referee snatched it from him and put it back outside of the ring, allowing Kazarian to get a cheap shot off before going for a dropkick and wiping the referee out.

Santana then hit his Spin The Block finisher, going for the cover and pinning Kazarian for longer than ten seconds. Santana attempted to get the referee back up, only to be struck with the title belt. Kazarian then hit Fade To Black on the ring apron, covering him back in the ring for a close near-fall. Ultimately, Santana connected with Spin The Block twice more to finally put the champion down for the three-count, closing the AMC premiere with a new TNA World Champion.