Mike Santana Vs. Steve Maclin TNA World Title Match Official For Sacrifice 2026

Weeks ago, Steve Maclin revealed a pink slip inside his Feast or Fired briefcase, signaling his dismissal from TNA Wrestling. Instead, Maclin decided to stay and take his anger out on TNA World Champion Mike Santana as well as commentator Tom Hannifan. Now, he finds himself officially reinstated, with a world title opportunity awaiting him.

In the closing segment of "Thursday Night iMPACT," Santana proclaimed that he'd play Maclin's "little game" on the condition that he unleash an ass whooping on the former champion in return. To make it official, Santana then demanded that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella reinstate Maclin to TNA. Appearing in Marella's place, fellow authority figure Daria Rae did just that before stating that Santana's additional request for a match would happen under her terms.

To add clarity to the situation, Marella himself emerged next, noting that a date for the Maclin-Santana match had actually already been set. As such, Santana will defend his TNA World Championship against Maclin at TNA Sacrifice, which emanates from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 27.

For Santana, Sacrifice will mark the second title defense in his second reign as TNA World Champion. For Maclin, it will mark his first world title match since July 2024. Maclin previously held the title from April until June 2023, when Alex Shelley dethroned him.

As of this writing, Santana vs. Maclin is the only match confirmed for TNA Sacrifice. Later tonight, the company will return to the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta for more television tapings ahead of the event.