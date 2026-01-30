Former TNA Champion Steve Maclin Gets Pink Slip In Feast Or Fired Results

Steve Maclin received a pink slip to indicate his firing from TNA.

The four briefcase claimants from last week's Feast or Fired match, the first in three years, saw their prizes revealed during Thursday's "TNA IMPACT."

Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, and the returning Trey Miguel claimed the briefcases during the multi-man scramble last week. Miguel was the first to open his case, revealing him to have received a TNA International Championship opportunity, followed then by Eddie Edwards opening his case to reveal he is getting a TNA World Championship opportunity.

Maclin was next to open his case, revealing the pink slip that meant he was fired from the company, and standing their dumbfounded while Young opened his case to reveal a TNA X-Division Championship opportunity. Young goaded Maclin before walking away, saying that actions have consequences and laughing, while Maclin ignored a request for response and just walking off in shocked silence.

Maclin has been with TNA since signing in 2021 following his departure from WWE. He held the TNA World Championship when it was known as the Impact World Championship in 2023 and had two reigns as International Champion throughout last year. He had reportedly extended his deal with the promotion for an undisclosed amount of time following the expiry of his contract initially in December, though it was noted to be a short-term deal at the time.