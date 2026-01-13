Backstage Update On Former WWE Star Steve Maclin's Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

This week, TNA Wrestling will begin a new chapter as "Thursday Night iMPACT," its flagship show, makes its debut on AMC. Based on a new report, former TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will be part of this new chapter as well.

According to PWInsider, Maclin has agreed to what is being described as an "extension" of his existing TNA contract. Maclin's previous contract was reportedly set to expire in December 2025, with Fightful Select also recently suggesting that he had agreed to a new-short term deal with TNA. The exact length of this new deal/extension is unknown, though it's worth noting that the 38-year-old is accepting independent wrestling bookings through the month of April.

Maclin's latest TNA appearance came on the January 8 edition of "iMPACT," when a rake to his eyes from "WWE NXT" star Arianna Grace resulted in the referee calling for a disqualification during his International Championship rematch. Maclin's second reign with the title ended as Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated him at TNA's Final Resolution event last month. Elsewhere, Maclin has enjoyed one reign as TNA World Champion. Prior to joining TNA in 2021, he spent seven years working under the WWE banner as Steve Cutler.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that fellow former WWE star Cedric Alexander had also recently re-signed with TNA. On January 17, Alexander will vie for the TNA X-Division Championship in a three-way match involving Moose and the defending champion, Leon Slater, at Genesis. As of this writing, it is unclear if Maclin will perform at the pay-per-view event as well.