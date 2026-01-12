Big Update On TNA Wrestling Contract Status Of Ex-WWE Tag Team Champ Cedric Alexander

A new year typically means a new pool of free agents for various promotions to choose from, but that is far from the case with this TNA staple. According to Fightful Select, TNA recently managed to re-sign one of their biggest assets: former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander.

Alexander, who has made a name for himself in TNA after departing from WWE in February 2025, will be under TNA contract for the foreseeable future. Alexander was originally on a short-term deal that expired around Bound for Glory, back in October 2025, but he continued to regularly appear on TNA programming throughout the end of 2025 without a signed deal. TNA reportedly decided to re-sign him "recently," though reports on exactly when remain unavailable. Neither TNA nor Alexander have disclosed the length of his new deal.

Contracted worker or not, Alexander has been booked favorably in the final stretch of 2025. Alexander is currently Leon Slater's next challenger for the TNA X-Division Championship after coming out on top in a Number One Contendership Six Way match on the December 6, 2025 episode of "TNA iMPACT." He has also been seen alongside former WWE colleagues Jeff and Matt Hardy on recent installments of "TNA iMPACT," with their most recent in-ring venture seeing them come out on top against The System, which consists of Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, and two-time TNA World Champion Moose.

Alexander is just one key star who has resigned with TNA in 2026, with the other being former TNA X-Division Champion and WWE Superstar, Mustafa Ali. While Alexander and Ali may be safely under TNA contract, several of their top stars either have or are expected to enter free agency soon, including former WWE Superstar and TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis (formerly known as Top Dolla).