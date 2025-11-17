Update Of FKA Top Dolla's TNA Status

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, could be nearing the end of his deal with TNA Wrestling, according to reports.

Francis has been with TNA since the start of 2024, and "Fightful Select" has reported that his current deal — which he signed at the end of last year — will expire by the end of 2025. The outlet, though, claims that the former WWE star will likely re-sign with the promotion, as he and TNA Wrestling have a good relationship. The report also added that Francis entered free agency last year and then re-signed with TNA to extend his contract by another year. The report also noted Francis's happiness with his stint in TNA, which further reiterated the belief that he will continue his run with the company.

Francis debuted in TNA in January 2024 at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, a few months after he was released by WWE for the second time. He has tasted success in the promotion, winning the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship — when the title was a part of TNA — and the TNA Digital Media Championship.

The contracts of several TNA stars are coming to an end soon, which includes the likes of the Hardy Boyz, The IInspiration, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, and The Rascalz. While the futures of these aforementioned stars are unknown, one of TNA's brightest prospects in recent years, Joe Hendry, is said to have signed a deal with WWE as his stint with TNA has come to an end.