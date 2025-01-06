TNA Reportedly Re-Signs Multiple Wrestlers To Roster

Over the last month, plenty has been made about TNA and losing talent, as several notable wrestlers have seen their contract expire with the promotion. Naturally, there has been less made about the talent TNA has retained, including AJ Francis, who announced recently he had and TNA had come to terms on a new deal. He wasn't the only one.

Fightful Select reports that three other TNA talents have agreed to remain with the promotion on new deals. They are none other than current Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, and Good Hands' member John Skylar. Details on the terms of the new contracts weren't disclosed.

Of the three talents brought back, Slamovich will likely be seen as the most significant. Joining TNA in 2021 after an impression showing against then Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Slamovich went on an unbeaten streak before being defeated by Jordynne Grace in a Knockouts Title match at Bound for Glory 2022. Slamovich would have several other close calls for the title before finally defeating Grace at Bound for Glory 2024 to become Champion. Prior to that, she also became a three-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with Killer Kelly and Alisha Edwards respectively.

Elegance meanwhile is coming off her first year in TNA, which she joined after a decade long run with WWE as Dana Brooke. She has most recently gained notoriety while teaming with Heather Reckless, though singles and tag team gold has alluded her. As for Skyler, the deal will keep him with the promotion he's called home since 2021, where he debuted following appearances in AEW. Skyler's re-signing will likely be well-received in the locker room, where he is seen as a positive presence.