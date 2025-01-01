Several Wrestlers Officially Hit The Free Agent Market, Including Reported AEW Target

2025 is upon us, and that means several wrestlers from across the industry have hit the free agent pool. As documented by Fightful Select, stars from TNA Wrestling and NJPW are no longer contracted to those companies and are free to sign elsewhere, including AEW target Mike Bailey, who's been linked with Tony Khan's promotion since October.

Bailey isn't the only TNA star who'll presumably part ways with the promotion now that their deal is up. Kushida, Aiden Prince, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jade Chung, Trent Seven, and Steph De Lander are also free agents, though it remains to be seen what their respective futures hold. However, it's worth noting that Kushida is signed to NJPW, where he's one-half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions with Kevin Knight.

Speaking of Kushida's partner, Knight's NJPW contract is reportedly set to expire this month. The star has also attracted interest from some major American promotions, and WWE's Natalya praised him on social media amid the speculation over his future. WWE has been known to sign top NJPW stars during the January period in the past, but it's currently unknown if the company has reached out to Bright yet.

That said, the Fightful report doesn't mention any specific NJPW stars whose deals are expiring by name, though it claims that a number of contracts are set to expire very soon. Elsewhere, TNA's Josh Alexander will also become a free agent this year, and the former World Champion has been open about his desire to weigh up all of his options before he makes a decision regarding his future.