WWE's Natalya Praises Upcoming Free Agent Who's Been Linked With Top American Companies

The beginning of the year is a very exciting time for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and will be doubly so this year with Wrestle Dynasty, a joint show with AEW, CMLL, Ring of Honor, and Stardom, being held alongside Wrestle Kingdom 19 this weekend. It's also, however, a time of stress for the New Japan front office, and talent contracts come due at the same time, leading to the risk of talents moving on, as AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay have done in the past.

This year is no different, with several New Japan talents having their deals expire, including one half of the IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions, Kevin Knight. Reports have revealed that Knight is drawing plenty of interest from outside of New Japan, and separate from that, Knight has at least one WWE star that will vouch for him. Taking to X on Sunday evening, Natalya gave a ringing endorsement of Knight, praising his talent, his work ethic, and passion for wrestling, indicating that Knight had trained with Natalya and her husband, Tyson Kidd at their Florida wrestling school. If that wasn't enough, she also noted that Knight was also a really nice person.

Kevin is so talented. He flies into train. Has so much passion. And he's really ****ing good. Brings so much to the table. (Plus a nice person!) https://t.co/ozaUPKBKnA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 30, 2024

After training with Buddy Wayne, the late father of AEW star Nick Wayne, Knight entered the New Japan LA Dojo in 2020, and has remained a fixture with the promotion since. His biggest success has come in the junior tag division, having held the titles twice with partner KUSHIDA, under the name Intergalactic Jett Setters. Knight has also remained active outside of New Japan, including working matches for NJPW partners AEW, CMLL, MLW, and Ring of Honor, while also having a year-long stint with TNA.