NJPW Star Gabe Kidd Explain Why He Has No Interest In Joining AEW

NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd is just days away from the biggest match of his career so far. He is set to go one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome, but the Englishman has a lot of frustrations that go far beyond his opponent. In an interview uploaded to NJPW's YouTube channel, Kidd let the world know that he is not only against the idea of one day joining AEW, but isn't happy with the relationship between the company and NJPW.

"It's embarrassing, the whole thing's embarrassing. I don't want anything to do with AEW. This is my plan. If New Japan want to take it to the next level and regain the top spot as the top wrestling company and to f**k off AEW, because they're just embarrassing nerds that aren't helping us. They take, take, take, don't give anything back, so f**k them."

Kidd also believes that NJPW has had its pants pulled down by the rest of the industry and embarrassed itself by trying to remain professional. As such, he thinks it's now time to be a little bit unprofessional, and if anyone has a problem with him, they can chat to him first.

Despite not being happy at the thought of appearing for Tony Khan's promotion at any point in the near future, Kidd has featured in both AEW and ROH in 2024. He was aligned with Roderick Strong in the lead-up to Forbidden Door in his only AEW appearance this year, and wrestled twice in Ring of Honor in the fall, with one of those matches resulting in his opponent, Anthony Henry, suffering a torn bicep.

