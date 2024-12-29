NJPW Star's Contract Set To Expire

Contract news has dominated the wrestling world in 2024, particularly in the United States with WWE and AEW seeing high-profile arrivals and departures in equal measure. However, NJPW has had its fair share of contract news, and that could continue in 2025 as one of their current champions is nearing the end of his deal.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has learned that current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight is days away from this contract with NJPW expiring, despite the fact that he is currently set to defend his title alongside KUSHIDA at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4. Collectively known as the Intergalactic Jet Setters, Knight and KUSHIDA will defend their titles in a four way "Tokyo Terror" ladder match in the night's opening contest against Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney of the Bullet Club War Dogs, the Ichiban Sweet Boys, and Catch 2/2.

NJPW is currently interested in keeping Knight with the company as negotiations will begin in the coming days; however, major American companies have reportedly brought up his name backstage in recent months to keep tabs on his status. Knight has also featured in TNA Wrestling throughout 2024 but is not in the company's plans moving forward, with KUSHIDA having finished his final loop for the company just a few weeks ago.

The first two months of the year are always a busy time for contract news in NJPW, with 2024 alone seeing the departures of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and the Guerrillas of Destiny. In previous years, the company has lost the likes of The Elite and Jay White to AEW in the immediate aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom, while also famously losing AJ Styles, The Good Brothers, and Shinsuke Nakamura to WWE at the beginning of 2016.