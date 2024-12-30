TNA's AJ Francis Comments On His Future Plans Amid Contract Speculation

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis has been the subject of a lot of discussion in recent weeks as speculation over his future has been ramping up. He recently headlined TNA's Final Resolution event against Nic Nemeth where he was unsuccessful in winning the TNA World Championship, but that weekend also acted as the final scheduled dates of Francis' contract with the company, as he is slated to become a free agent in 2025. Amidst all of the discussion, Francis took to social media to tease what's coming in 2025, while also promoting what he's got coming up before 2024 ends.

"What's Next for A.J. FRANCI$?" You heard it here first... 💰 pic.twitter.com/ffPG10mM5T — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) December 29, 2024

Francis explained that there's been a lot of discourse over the last 72 hours about what he is going to do next, explaining that he could make a return to "NXT" and have a match with Oba Femi, go back to WWE's main roster which is a spot he believes he is fully deserving of, and there is a chance he could re-sign with TNA to continue making the company "TNAJ."

Francis also referenced his recent backstage appearance at AEW Worlds End, and teased the possibility of turning that company into "AJEW." But as for the immediate future, he promoted his upcoming appearance at Reality of Wrestling and his hosting duties for the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, before claiming he will definitely have something new to do on New Year's Day.

TNA will be looking to retain the services of Francis in 2025, especially considering how many roster members are potentially leaving. The likes of Jordynne Grace and Josh Alexander are both out of contract in the new year, Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA, and Rhino have already wrapped up the duties with the company.