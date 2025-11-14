Backstage Update On Joe Hendry's Contract Status With WWE & TNA

Even before his first appearance in WWE, Joe Hendry has been winning the audience over with his charm. Hendry continues getting big reactions, with fans even rooting for him to beat Ethan Page for the NXT Championship during their recent feud. Because of this, many have wondered when – not if – Hendry will jump over to WWE, and after Hendry disappeared from TNA television while recently competing in "NXT," it seems that Fightful Select has an answer for fans.

According their sources, Fightful has confirmed that Hendry is done in TNA and is now contracted with WWE. The report noted that Hendry isn't listed in internal planning for any TNA shows, and would likely just pop in backstage at this weekend's TNA show, since he lives in the vicinity and is still close to many of the wrestlers backstage.

Fightful's sources stated that WWE officials have had eyes on the former TNA World Champion for a very long time, specifically Shawn Michaels, who has been a major fan of Hendry and pushed WWE to even go as far as secure a deal to buy him out of his TNA contract. Interestingly, despite their sources claiming that he's effectively done with TNA, the report also confirmed that he has several more months on his contract, suggesting that Michael's wish might just have come true and that WWE bought Hendry out of his TNA deal.

Back in early October, TNA President Carlos Silva still maintained that Hendry was a TNA star and would remain so "until he's not," and asserted that he'd simply be working through the TNA-WWE deal.