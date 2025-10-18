Carlos Silva On Whether Joe Hendry Is Still A TNA Star: 'He Is Until He's Not'

The rumor mill is abuzz about TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry potentially moving to WWE, with the promotion's President shedding some light on the rumors.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the TNA-WWE partnership has been Hendry, who has received the spotlight in WWE on a few occasions and has seemingly impressed many behind the scenes. Reports had indicated that WWE would sign the Scotsman once his deal with TNA expires, and TNA President Carlos Silva has revealed whether Hendry is still a part of TNA.

"That's correct [he is still a part of TNA]," said Silva on "Battleground Podcast." "He is [a TNA guy]. He is [a TNA star] until he's not. Joe's been great, Joe's been great for us, Joe's been great with WWE and NXT, and we'll continue to work through that together as good partners do."

Following his impressive showing at WrestleMania, where he was Randy Orton's surprise opponent, various reports disclosed how pleased WWE has been with Hendry's appearances on WWE television. Hendry and another TNA star, Mike Santana, have reportedly caught the eye of WWE, with a report from a few months ago stating that the TKO-owned promotion would be interested in signing them both.

It recently emerged that TNA is looking to "phase out" Hendry from its programming, with a full-time move to WWE set to happen at the start of next year. Hendry featured in WWE's European tour, wrestling at a few live events some months ago, and has wrestled sporadically in TNA over the last few months.