WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing These TNA Stars

WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling has yielded positive results for both promotions, with the talent exchange showcasing new feuds and matches. The relationship has also helped WWE sign TNA stars, one of whom was Jordynne Grace, and it seems that WWE may be interested in signing a few more wrestlers from TNA.

In a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," it was reported that WWE is keen on bringing in two TNA stars who have featured in "WWE NXT" over the last year, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry, and former AEW star, Mike Santana.

Hendry, who made his WWE debut last year in "NXT," has featured in the developmental brand numerous times and has even wrestled on main roster PLEs like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He recently lost his world title to Trick Williams at Battleground, which is an NXT PLE. Santana, on the other hand, made his WWE debut a few weeks ago and has been in a feud with Williams, in a bid to take back the world championship to TNA Wrestling.

A report from a few weeks ago had revealed that it's all but certain that Hendry will be heading to WWE permanently once his TNA contract expires. The Scottish star seems to have made a strong impression on WWE management, so much so that he was one of the first names considered as a replacement for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 to face Randy Orton. WWE CCO Triple H, the man who wields a lot of power in WWE currently, praised Hendry following his match at "The Show of Shows," calling him a "great" talent and entertainer.

Santana, too, has reportedly caught the attention of WWE management, particularly after his match with Williams, where he was unsuccessful in winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.