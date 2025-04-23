Triple H Explains Choice To Book Joe Hendry As Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania Opponent

WWE CCO Triple H has detailed the reason why TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was picked to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Hendry replaced Kevin Owens, who had to pull out after requiring surgery, and had a short match with "The Viper" on night 2 of "The Show of Shows." Triple H explained that following the brutality of the Owens-Orton feud, he wanted to offer something different to fans.

"In this case with Randy, the storyline, the angst of where we were with Kevin Owens piledriving Randy and him being out for months and finally coming back, there was just so much anger and aggression. You really needed something different to make that," he said on the post-show presser. "It has to be a completely different scenario, and that is where Joe Hendry came in, and to me, it was the perfect opportunity to put him in. It allowed Randy to go from being 'the voices in his head' to 'I will make this kid and still showcase what I do, and leave him better than he came in.' It was the right moment in time, in the right spot, in a show that had a lot of incredible action, to still get incredible action and sort of take you on that roller coaster ride of everything being up here, and give me something different, something fun, something entertaining."

"The Game" offered some praise for Hendry, stating that he loves the TNA star and predicts a great future for him in the pro wrestling business.

"I love him. He's a great talent and a great entertainer — smart, respectful to what we do. He's got a bright future, and I was happy that we could put him in this spot and showcase him for everybody," he added.

Triple H also revealed that he promised Hendry on that night that he would be back at another WrestleMania in the future.