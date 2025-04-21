Backstage Details On TNA World Champion Joe Hendry's WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

Joe Hendry brought the TNA World Title to WrestleMania 41, where he was the surprise opponent of Randy Orton. Orton was left without an opponent after Kevin Owens was pulled from the event due to a neck injury.

According to Fightful Select, Hendry was one of the first names WWE thought of when it was clear that Owens would not be able to compete. Hendry was not listed on any runsheets and even TNA officials didn't know about the appearance until Saturday, the day before. Hendry remains under contract with TNA, but the contract will expire within the next 12 months and WWE has reportedly maintained interest in the TNA Champion. Sources within TNA did not seem to have any issue with the world champion being beaten so soundly on a WWE event.

Hendry was reportedly planned to have a program with The Miz during WWE's stop in Glasgow earlier this year, but TNA officials put the kibosh on the appearance, as it would've likely resulted in a loss for Henry. It is claimed by some within TNA that this was the cause of the recent release of Ariel Shnerer, as he was reportedly the one who shot down the appearance.

TNA and WWE have a working partnership which has led to Hendry making numerous appearances on "WWE NXT," with the TNA star even challenging for the NXT Championship at this past September's No Mercy event. WWE stars like Wes Lee and Tatum Paxley have also appeared on TNA programming.