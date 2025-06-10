Backstage News On Potential WWE NXT Interest In TNA & Former AEW Star Mike Santana

WWE has a few former AEW stars on their roster currently, and it seems that they may be interested in another one who was formerly a part of Tony Khan's promotion, Mike Santana.

Santana, currently a part of the TNA Wrestling roster, has made a few appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent weeks and seems to have impressed the higher-ups in the promotion, as per "PWInsider Elite." Interest in Santana, the report claims, increased following his match with Trick Williams, who currently has the TNA World Championship.

The report further added that Santana's current contract with TNA will end later this year, and him attracting eyeballs from WWE higher-ups could have an impact on his future.

Santana first appeared on NXT television at the Battleground PLE, and had his first match in WWE on "NXT" when he faced and defeated Tavion Heights. That win helped Santana earn a shot at the TNA World title, however, he was unsuccessful in getting the better of Williams in what was his first opportunity to win the championship.

Santana's current run in TNA is his second stint with the promotion, as he wrestled there between 2017 and 2019, before joining AEW, where he had a five-year run. He explained that his decision to rejoin TNA was due to his belief that it was the best place for him to grow as a wrestler, while he also thinks that the timing was right for it. Ever since he appeared on "NXT," Santana has received praise from fans and peers alike, with the likes of Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) and Bully Ray commending his recent performances. Dyer praised Santana's promos, while Ray stated that the former AEW star has a higher upside than former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.