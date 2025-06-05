Bishop Dyer Thinks This Star Stole The Show On WWE NXT

Tuesday night's episode of "NXT" didn't work out the way TNA's Mike Santana wanted. Santana challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, and seemed poised to win it until TNA's First Class stable interfered, allowing Williams to squeak out a title defense. Even still, Santana's two "NXT" appearances over the last few weeks seemed to leave quite an impression on people, particularly in how Santana carried himself while cutting promos.

One person he 100% impressed was a man who once frequented "NXT" grounds in "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer. Discussing Tuesday's "NXT" on "Busted Open Radio," the former Baron Corbin raved about how Santana was able to connect with not just with himself or the fans at the WWE Performance Center, but also some non-fans, including one that was sitting right next to Dyer as he watched "NXT."

"I think he stole the show with that," Dyer said. "To me, he connected to an audience that didn't know him. Again, my wife is sitting on the couch...I've wrestled for 13 years, she's been to four shows. She doesn't care. But she connected to him. And that three minutes was connected and invested in the main event, in somebody she had never seen before."

Dyer then circled back to a point host Dave LaGreca made about "NXT" doing a better job at getting fans to connect with wrestlers, pointing out the playing field was different for "NXT" than main roster WWE.

"'NXT' has an advantage too, because they're in the PC all the time," Dyer said. "They have all week to do videos, they have all week to set this up, whereas the main roster, they're together Monday's and Friday's, or a PPV day...So they have a little bit of an advantage in 'NXT' with that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription