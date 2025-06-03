Bully Ray Says This WWE NXT Promo Made Him Forget About Former Champion

WWE legend Bully Ray recently made an interesting observation about TNA star Mike Santana following his appearance on "WWE NXT," claiming that he will be a bigger star than Joe Hendry.

Hendry, the former TNA World Champion, has gotten over with the pro wrestling fanbase thanks to his unique gimmick, which centers around his entrance song. Ray, on a recent edition of "Busted Open," agreed with host Dave LaGreca, who stated that he forgot about Hendry — who recently lost the world title — after watching Santana's promo on WWE's developmental brand.

"I was about to say, Mike Santana will be a bigger star in TNA than Joe Hendry will," Ray began. "I guarantee it — because Mike Santana has emotional investment. He's got street cred. Mike Santana is like an Eddie Kingston. I understand why people ... people like Joe Hendry because he wrote a cool song and he got some stuff over on social media, and the whole 'I Believe In Joe Hendry.' Yeah, I get that. Good stuff. But when it comes to real emotional investment in the ring, it's a world of difference — and you're going to see it."

Hendry's reign as the TNA World Champion ended at NXT's Battleground show, where WWE's Trick Williams defeated him to begin his first reign with the title. On last week's "WWE NXT," Santana made his WWE in-ring debut when he faced and defeated Tavon Heights. Later on, Williams was interrupted by Santana, who promised to win the TNA World title from him. TNA's director of authority, Santino Marella, then announced that Williams would defend his title against Santana at this week's "NXT," which will be Williams' first title defense of the TNA title.

Santana, who rejoined TNA in 2024, has yet to win a singles title in the promotion, and his world title opportunity this Tuesday will mark his first shot at the TNA World Championship.