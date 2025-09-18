Report: Joe Hendry Being Phased Out Of TNA In Preparation For Full-Time WWE Run

Joe Hendry has been a staple of "WWE NXT" for the last year or so, often doing little more than appearing from increasingly surprising locations. Now it appears the former TNA World Champion could be sticking around longer than the usual cameo.

According to a report from Jon Alba in Sports Illustrated, Hendry is being phased out of TNA Wrestling, as a full-time WWE run is incoming for the former champion. On the recent edition of "WWE NXT," Hendry was approached by former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, who said Hendry should focus on the NXT Title, instead of the TNA Title. Hendry is said to be set to start with WWE on a full-time basis at the beginning of 2026. Despite being on "NXT" so much, and even wrestling on European WWE Live Events, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that he's still under contract with TNA. Sports Illustrated was told Hendry is expected to be more on WWE programming than TNA going forward.

Hendry appeared in the 2025 Royal Rumble as TNA World Champion and also wrestled a match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where he was defeated by Randy Orton in an open challenge. The TNA World Championship has since become a staple of "WWE NXT," as TNA Champion Trick Williams is an "NXT" superstar and is set to defend the title in a Title vs. Title Match against WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi on next week's episode of "NXT," much to the chagrin of the TNA roster.